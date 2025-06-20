Assembly approves bill to allow foreign trained physicians to practice in state

PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly approved new legislation that permits internationally trained physicians to practice in Rhode Island health care facilities under the supervision of state-licensed doctors. Sponsored by Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., D-Warwick, and Sen. Lori Urso, D-Pawtucket, the bill is designed to streamline the licensing process for internationally trained physicians by allowing them to secure temporary medical licenses to practice medicine for a renewable one-year term after fulfilling specific criteria. The legislation is aimed at addressing the shortage of primary care physicians in the state by eliminating barriers to entry, such as the requirement to undergo residency programs. “Many skilled physicians from abroad face numerous bureaucratic hurdles that impede their ability to practice in the U.S., such as the need to repeat residency, costly licensing fees, and increasing restrictions,” said Solomon. “As we grapple with a growing physician shortage, it’s crucial to tap into this talented workforce to strengthen our medical community, especially in underserved regions where multilingual and culturally adept doctors are needed.” The bill was modeled on the Physician Pathway Act passed by Massachusetts lawmakers last year after a statewide task force found that more than 20% of foreign-trained health care professionals were either unemployed or relegated to low-wage, low-skill jobs. “I hope this initiative provides at least a partial solution to the challenges faced by our primary care physicians," Urso said. The law defines an internationally trained physician as one who earned a medical degree or equivalent from an accredited school outside the United States, recognized by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates. The legislation is now awaiting a signature from Gov. Daniel J. McKee. Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be contacted at Allen@PBN.com.