Assisted living facility property in Coventry sells for $4.8M

COVENTRY – The property of an assisted living facility at 51 Laurel Ave. recently sold for $4.8 million, according to public records.

The 12,375-square-foot building and the 0.52 acres of land were sold by Fresh Start Consulting LLC, a limited liability company based in Coventry. The property was owned by Fresh Start Consulting since June 2005.

The property was purchased by 51 Laurel Ave. LLC, a limited liability company based in Montvale, N.J. The company is affiliated with David Lowinger.

The two-story building, which was constructed in 1900, contains a total of 62 bedrooms, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The building includes a finished basement and a finished attic space.

The building also contains an elevator, which was constructed in 1968, according to the database.

The property was most recently valued by Coventry property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.31 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone is worth $193,900, including 700 square feet of paved asphalt.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.