WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. has acquired Portugal-based printing firm MTEX NS for $26.1 million, as the locally based company seeks to expand in the digital package printing market. MTEX NS will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of AstroNova. The entire MTEX NS team is expected to continue under the current brand and management

AstroNova expects the transaction to add an additional $8 million to $10 million in revenue in this fiscal year.

“MTEX NS is a highly innovative manufacturing and technology development company whose multiple lines of industrial grade products significantly expand our Product Identification portfolio,” said Greg Woods, AstroNova’s president and CEO. “MTEX NS brings multiple complementary market adjacencies while broadening our addressable customer base and geographic reach.”

MTEX NS operates an 81,000-square-foot engineering and manufacturing center outside of

Porto, Portugal, and

has distributors in Europe, the Middle East, and both North and South America.

“Since our inception in 2011, we have challenged the status quo of the global printing industry in our served markets, building a reputation for excellence with customers in approximately 100 countries around the world,”

Ferreira said.

“We are proud to continue that journey as part of AstroNova and are excited about the many opportunities ahead.”

On March 24, AstroNova Inc. posted a profit of $2.6 million for its fiscal 2023 that ended Jan. 31. Fiscal year revenue totaled $142.5 million, an increase from $117 million one year prior.