AstroNova expands QuickLabel printer line

WEST WARWICK – Data visualization company AstroNova Inc. recently began production of the QL-E100, a new addition to its QuickLabel printer line aimed at an entry-level market.

The printer, which features a 7-inch, color touchscreen and internal image storage capabilities, was designed for professional-quality printing at a more affordable price, CEO and President Gregory Woods said in a statement.

“The game-changing design of our QL-E100 opens up a large untapped market opportunity to reach customers with smaller budgets or those just beginning to leverage the many advantages of in-house label printing,” Woods said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.

