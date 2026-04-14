AstroNova’s year-end loss narrows to $2.4M

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ASTRONOVA INC. posted a loss of $2.3 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for fiscal year 2026 that ended Jan. 31. The result narrows the $14.5 million loss the company reported a year ago. 

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. posted a loss of $2.4 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for its fiscal year that ended Jan. 31. The result narrows the $14.5 million loss the company reported a year ago.  The full-year revenue, which AstroNova considers fiscal 2026, totaled $150.2 million, a decrease from $151.2 million last year.  The

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