AstroNova’s year-end loss narrows to $2.4M

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WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. posted a loss of $2.4 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for its fiscal year that ended Jan. 31. The result narrows the $14.5 million loss the company reported a year ago. The full-year revenue, which AstroNova considers fiscal 2026, totaled $150.2 million, a decrease from $151.2 million last year. The

WEST WARWICK –

AstroNova Inc.

posted a loss of $2.4 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for its fiscal year that ended Jan. 31. The result narrows the $14.5 million loss the company reported a year ago.

The full-year revenue, which AstroNova considers fiscal 2026, totaled $150.2 million, a decrease from $151.2 million last year.

"The second half of fiscal 2026 was a reset period for AstroNova. As we began the year, we recognized that the changes we were making in the business would begin to be realized with a stronger second half,” CEO and President Jorick Ittmann said. “Our Aerospace business delivered a strong performance, with ToughWriter now representing more than 80% of total flight deck printer shipments, positioning us well as aircraft build rates increase.”

Product identification segment revenue totaled $104.2 million in fiscal 2026, an increase from $102 million the year prior. Aerospace segment revenue totaled $46.2 million, a decrease from $48 million in fiscal 2025.

For its fourth quarter, the company reported a $1.1 million loss, or 15 cents per diluted share, compared with a deficit of $15.6 million, or $20.7 per diluted share, posted the year prior.

Revenue totaled $37.5 million in the fourth quarter, a slight increase from $37.3 million a year ago.

The narrowed loss was largely the result of a $13.4 million goodwill impairment charge the company took in fiscal 2025 in the wake of its acquisition of Portugal-based printing firm MTEX when the value of MTEX assets were written down. There were no goodwill impairment charges in fiscal 2026. [caption id="attachment_520815" align="alignleft" width="200"]ASTRONOVA CEO and president Jorik E. Ittmann. /COURTESY ASTRONOVA INC.[/caption]