At hospitals, both management and residents feeling financial woes

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INTERNS AND RESIDENTS represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents rallied outside Rhode Island Hospital on June 5 as the union attempts to negotiate its first contract with Brown University Health. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
INTERNS AND RESIDENTS represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents rallied outside Rhode Island Hospital on June 5 as the union attempts to negotiate its first contract with Brown University Health. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

While lawmakers on Smith Hill were busy putting the final touches on the state’s fiscal 2027 $15.2 billion budget, a first-of-its-kind labor action was taking place only a couple of miles away. Following close to a year of stalled negotiations, approximately 70 residents and fellow physicians rallied outside Rhode Island Hospital on June 5, demanding

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