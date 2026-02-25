Attorney Mike Bottaro joins the Meeting Street Board of Trustees

Meeting Street announces the election of Attorney Michael Bottaro to its Board of Trustees.

An acclaimed personal injury lawyer licensed in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Atty. Bottaro is a graduate of Boston College and the University of Colorado School of Law. After serving as clerk in the Colorado Court of Appeals, Atty. Bottaro returned to RI in 2010 and formed Bottaro Injury Lawyers with a mission of providing justice and service to the community. He started a ministry Care team at the firm dedicated to charitable giving and volunteer service which contributes to local, national and international charities in need.