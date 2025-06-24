Auction of One Financial Plaza canceled

By
-
THE AUCTION of Providence’s second-tallest building, One Financial Plaza, the 28-story office building in the heart of downtown, has been canceled. /PBN FILE PHOTO/MARK S. MURPHY

PROVIDENCE – The planned auction for the city’s second-tallest building has been canceled. One Financial Plaza, the 28-story office building in the heart of downtown Providence, was scheduled for auction on Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to a notice placed in The Providence Journal Monday. But schedules posted on the Irving Shechtman and Co.’s –

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Success: Your Not-for-Profit Audit Season Guide

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and the weather is starting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR