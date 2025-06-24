Auction of One Financial Plaza canceled

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on July 7th.

PROVIDENCE – The planned auction for the city's second-tallest building has been canceled.

One Financial Plaza

, the 28-story office building in the heart of downtown Providence, was scheduled for auction on Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to a notice placed in The Providence Journal Monday.

But schedules posted on the Irving Shechtman and Co.’s – an auctioneering and appraising firm – website shows the sale was canceled. Adam Clavell, with

Clavell & Associates, P.C. – the law firm representing the mortgage holder – said the lender “elected not to conduct the foreclosure sale.” Clavell was not immediately able to provide additional information about what’s next for the building or its ownership.

The auction was originally scheduled for April 10, before getting postponed twice: first to June 13 and then to June 24.

The property is owned by JFR Global Investments, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based company that

bought

the building for $51.8 million in 2018.

Since the sale, the skyscraper’s assessed value has continued to fall. In 2021, it was valued at $49.6 million while this year’s value was $40.2 million, according to the city’s tax assessor’s database. The property owner had appealed the 2023 tax assessment of $48.2 million before the Providence Board of Tax Assessment Review last May, but then withdrew it.

​​ The building was originally built in 1974 to house Hospital Trust Bank.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer.

