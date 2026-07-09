Average 30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises to 6.49%

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A UNDER contract for home sale sign is seen outside of a home in Niles, Ill. The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate rose to 6.49% from 6.43% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.72%. /ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate drew closer this week to 6.5%, pushing up borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers. The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate rose to 6.49% from 6.43% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.72%. When mortgage rates rise they can add hundreds

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