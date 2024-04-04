Renowned Smith Hill restaurant gets $10K ‘lifesaver’ grant

PROVIDENCE – The owner of an iconic Smith Hill eatery that has faced financial turbulence in recent months says a $10,000 grant will help his establishment to stay afloat. Baba’s Original New York System is one of the businesses named in the latest round of funding from the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund established in 2021

PROVIDENCE – The owner of an iconic Smith Hill eatery that has faced financial turbulence in recent months says a $10,000 grant will help his establishment to stay afloat. Baba's Original New York System is one of the businesses named in the latest round of funding from the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund established in 2021 by DoorDash through a partnership with Hello Alice and the nonprofit Global Entrepreneurship Network. "This grant was a lifesaver,” said owner Taner Toprak. “The tremendous support provided by the Door Dash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund will allow us to let the Providence community know that we are open and ready to serve the great food they have come to enjoy.” The fund provides financial assistance to restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Australia and Canada who have been victims of natural disasters or emergencies. Carolyn Rodz, co-founder and CEO of Hello Alice, a free online platform that provides resources for business and entrepreneurs, said the fund will allow “more entrepreneurs to be able to keep their doors open and help their families and communities thrive." "The restaurant industry is one of the toughest for small business owners to operate and grow in, especially in the continued recovery period from the pandemic,” she said. Well known for Ocean State culinary staples like “All The Way” weiners and coffee milk, "Baba's" is located within a more than century old building, the home of the original New York System first opened in 1927. But the restaurant has faced challenges resulting from severe flooding and a lightening strike. Toprak, who took over and renamed the restaurant in 2016, plans to use the funds to reinforce the building’s roof and infrastructure and replace lost supplies.

To be eligible for a grant, applicants must have no more than three physical locations that have been open for at least six months, 50 or fewer employees per location, and revenues of $3 million or less per location in the previous 12 months.

The grants can be used to cover operating expenses such as rents or mortgage payments, replenishing food or beverage supplies, or paying bills and other costs. In 2023, Door Dash renewed the fund and has since awarded $1 million to 100 restaurants across four grant rounds, according to a Wednesday press release, which said the initiative “reflects Door Dash’s commitment to empowering local economies and supporting small businesses.” Sueli Shaw, head of social impact at Door Dash, said the online food delivery platform created the fund “to help the communities we serve when they need it the most.” “From flooding rains to hurricanes to wildfires, the Fund is helping business owners recovering from a variety of challenges get back on their feet,” she said. Toprak said the money will help him “create a safe and welcoming space for our staff and customer... both old friends and new diners alike.”