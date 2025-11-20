Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Baba’s Original New York System, a longtime staple of Smith Hill, is continuing under new management and has rebranded as Hillside Original New York System. Saul and Summer Quintana officially took over the popular hot dog spot on Oct. 31 from previous owners, the Toprak family. The business has been in operation since

known for offerings such as “all the way” wieners and coffee milk.

in February that the restaurant was on the verge of closing due to the decline in customers.