Baba’s rebrands under new ownership as Hillside Original New York System

By
-
BABA's ORIGINAL New York System is continuing under new management, who has rebranded the restaurant as Hillside Original New York System. / COURTESY BABA'S ORIGINAL NEW YORK SYSTEM

PROVIDENCE – Baba’s Original New York System, a longtime staple of Smith Hill, is continuing under new management and has rebranded as Hillside Original New York System. Saul and Summer Quintana officially took over the popular hot dog spot on Oct. 31 from previous owners, the Toprak family. The business has been in operation since

