PROVIDENCE – Baba’s Original New York System, a longtime staple of Smith Hill, is continuing under new management and has rebranded as Hillside Original New York System.
Saul and Summer Quintana officially took over the popular hot dog spot on Oct. 31 from previous owners, the Toprak family. The business has been in operation since 1927 and is best known for offerings such as “all the way” wieners and coffee milk.
"While it may feel like the end of an era, the era is not ending with Baba’s – it’s continuing with the Quintana family," the previous owners wrote in a social media post on Nov. 4. "We are honored to pass the torch to them as they carry forward the legacy, traditions, and heart that have made this place so special."
The restaurant’s late-night hours are also returning under the Quintana Family’s management, according to the Toprak family's statement.
"They’ll be picking up right where we left off ... ready to serve you with the same warmth and dedication that have always defined this spot," the statement read.
The change comes as the longtime eatery faced challenges
in recent years.
In an Oct. 3 Instagram post, the Baba’s Family announced it would close at the end of the month, citing nearly a century of service and “immense appreciation for the unwavering support” of its patrons.
Former owner Taner Toprak had previously told WPRI-TV CBS 12 in February that the restaurant was on the verge of closing due to the decline in customers.
Toprak also cited rising supply costs – including ketchup prices that soared from $13 to $74 per case – that made the business increasingly unsustainable, with monthly losses estimated at $15,000.
