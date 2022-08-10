After fracas, Ballard’s Beach Resort cancels Roots and Rhythm Festival

NEW SHOREHAM – Ballard’s Beach Resort on Block Island has canceled its upcoming Roots and Rhythm Festival after a fight broke out at its venue on Aug. 8.

The resort confirmed that the festival, scheduled for Aug. 21, will not happen. The news comes two days after a series of fights broke out at a reggae festival organized by the resort and on a ferry leaving the island later the same day.

It is unclear if the cancellation of the festival was connected to the fights. Kim Poland, a representative for Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi, told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Wednesday the festival was canceled.

On Aug. 8, R.I. State Police first responded to reports of a fight at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where one person was arrested for disorderly conduct, The Associated Press reported. Later that night, shortly after 9:30 p.m., another fight broke out on a ferry traveling back to Narragansett.

Police intervened again and they arrested seven people, charging five with disorderly conduct, one with obstructing an officer and one for possession of a weapon. They were all later arraigned and released, according to the AP. Two people were taken to the hospital and reported minor injuries.

