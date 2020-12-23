Bally’s completes acquisition of La. casino property

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has completed its acquisition of Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, in Louisiana, from Caesars Entertainment Inc. for $140 million, the company announced on Wednesday.

Bally’s, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, owns and operates Rhode Island’s two casino hotel properties, among nine other casino properties around the United States. The Providence-based company has made a number of acquisitions of casino properties in recent years.

“Eldorado Shreveport represents the latest step in our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy, expanding our rapidly growing geographic footprint into the attractive Shreveport/Bossier City market,” said George Papanier, CEO and president of Bally’s Corp. “Eldorado Shreveport is a first-class, premier entertainment asset that is emblematic of the iconic Bally’s brand. With the close of this transaction, we are looking forward to integrating Eldorado Shreveport into the Bally’s family, and implementing our proven strategic initiatives to drive growth and revenue improvements.”

The newly acquired casino features 1,401 slots, 54 tables and 403 hotel rooms.

- Advertisement -

Bally’s said that it now employs over 5,900 individuals and that its operation accounts for 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms.