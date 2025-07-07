Partnership with Swedish company expands Bally’s online slot access in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has partnered with a Swedish gaming company to bring Bally’s-branded live dealer blackjack tables to New Jersey and Pennsylvania while providing Rhode Island customers access to its online casino products. Under the terms of what Bally's calls “a strategic alliance,” Evolution will provide a suite of online slot games featuring brands such as NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Big Time Gaming in Rhode Island. The live dealer blackjack tables will integrate with the Bally Bet Casino app, “designed to enhance the player experience while promoting the Bally's brand,” according to a July 3 press release. “This agreement signifies a major advancement for both Evolution and Bally's Corporation. We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Bally's by providing world-class gaming experiences and extending our reach into Rhode Island, a first for us,” said Jacob Claesson, CEO of Evolution North America. “This partnership highlights our mutual commitment to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional entertainment to players.” Rhode Island now becomes the seventh U.S. state where Evolution operates. The company now has a presence in all legalized iGaming markets in the U.S. Last week Hasbro Inc. announced a series of multi-year licensing agreements with several gaming entities, including Evolution, aimed at bringing its popular brands into the casino market. According to R.I. Lottery, the state's iGaming revenue reached $4.8 million in May, representing a 113% increase year-over-year. The total handle more than doubled to $129.1 million, with online slots contributing $3.7 million in revenue. Founded in 2006 as a live casino operator, Evolution moved into mobile gaming in 2012. The company posted $611 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2025. Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN and can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.