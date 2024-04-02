Bally’s mulls takeover bid as credit agencies downgrade ratings

By
-
THREE CREDIT RATINGS AGENCIES have downgraded Bally’s Corp.’s in recent weeks as the casino operator juggles multiple expansion projects.

PROVIDENCE – As the three major credit rating agencies have now downgraded Bally’s Corp.’s financial outlook into junk bond territory in recent weeks, the company continues to mull a major stakeholder’s pitch to acquire it and take it private. The latest downgrade came from Fitch Ratings on Monday, which reduced the Providence-based casino operator’s credit

