Bally’s receives $620M investor consent for Twin River leaseback deal

By
-
BALLY’S CORP. received consent from its lenders for the proposed $735 million sale of its Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, which it would lease back from the new owners, the gaming company announced Friday. 
PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. is planning to sell its Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort for $735 million and lease it back from the new owner in a financial maneuver to raise cash that Bally’s has performed at many of its properties.  Bally’s announced Friday that it received the OK to move forward with the transaction

