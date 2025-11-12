Bally’s reports $102.9M loss in Q3

By
-
BALLY’S CORP. reported a loss of $102.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an improvement from the $247.9 million deficit it reported a year ago. 

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. reported a loss of $102.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an improvement from the $247.9 million deficit it reported in the same quarter a year ago.  The Rhode Island-based casino and gaming company said it had a loss of $1.70 per diluted share compared with the $5.10 loss reported in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Webster Bank Celebrates 90 Years

By Samuel Hanna, Executive Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate, Webster Bank This year, Webster Bank…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR