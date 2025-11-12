Bally’s reports $102.9M loss in Q3

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. reported a loss of $102.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an improvement from the $247.9 million deficit it reported in the same quarter a year ago. The Rhode Island-based casino and gaming company said it had a loss of $1.70 per diluted share compared with the $5.10 loss reported in

PROVIDENCE –

Bally’s Corp.

reported a loss of $102.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an improvement from the $247.9 million deficit it reported in the same quarter a year ago.

The Rhode Island-based casino and gaming company said it had a loss of $1.70 per diluted share compared with the $5.10 loss reported in the third quarter of 2024.

The company posted revenue of $663.7 million in the third quarter, up from $630 million a year prior. Revenue from its casino resorts, including Rhode Island’s two casinos in

Lincoln

and

Tiverton

, increased 12.1% year over year to $396.1 million.

In July 2024, Bally’s agreed to accept a buyout offer from hedge fund Standard General L.P. in a deal that valued the casino operator at $4.6 billion. The hedge fund merged Bally’s into the regional casino chain The Queen Casino & Entertainment – a Standard General affiliate – on Feb. 7.

On Oct. 12, Bally's completed the sale of its international interactive business to Greece-based gaming company Intralot S.A., in a cash and stock deal valued at 2.7 billion euros. At closing, Bally’s said it plans to use at least $1 billion of the cash proceeds to reduce secured debt, including outstanding revolving balances, and it expects to generate an additional $500 million through the $735 million pending sale and leaseback of its Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

“Our solid third-quarter results and recent strategic initiatives highlight further marked progress across multiple fronts on our transformation to the new Bally’s 2.0,” Bally’s CEO Robeson Reeves said. “Following the closing of the Intralot transaction in October, we implemented cost-savings programs focused on driving efficiencies and improved profitability across the enterprise. This reorganization initiative primarily focused on optimizing corporate and casinos and resorts overhead and expenses, and we anticipate more than $15 million in annual savings beginning in the current quarter.”

Bally's shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.