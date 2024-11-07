Bally’s sees Q3 losses grow to $247.9M

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. reported a loss of $247.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, after reporting a $61.8 million loss in the same period a year ago. The Rhode Island-based casino and gaming company said it had a loss of $5.10 per diluted share, exceeding the $1.15 loss per diluted share the year

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. reported a loss of $247.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, after reporting a $61.8 million loss in the same period a year ago.

The Rhode Island-based casino and gaming company said it had a loss of $5.10 per diluted share, exceeding the $1.15 loss per diluted share the year prior.

The company posted revenue of $630 million in the third quarter, down slightly from $632.5 million a year prior. The result announced Wednesday after market close fell short of Wall Street expectations. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $650.6 million.

The company reported revenue in its casino and resorts segment, which includes Rhode Island's two casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, fell 1.6% year over year to $353.4 million. Bally’s CEO Robeson Reeves said

Washington Bridge construction continues to disrupt traffic during peak periods, which affects visitation and revenue at the Lincoln property.

The company said North American interactive revenue grew 54.5% year over year to $45.7 million.

“Third quarter revenue performance in our C&R segment demonstrated the resilience of our broader regional gaming portfolio even as much work remains to unify the portfolio and manage the business,” said George Papanier, Bally’s president. “We continue to implement initiatives to optimize and centralize property-level C&R functions and with positive outcomes achieved to date, we remain optimistic regarding the benefits of these initiatives over the coming quarters.”