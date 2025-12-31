Banana Republic closing Providence Place store

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Banana Republic is leaving Providence Place mall next month. WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Wednesday reported the retailer posted a sign on its front door announcing the closure and an employee confirmed the store will close on Jan. 23. Banana Republic also has a store at Garden City Center in Cranston. The company website also lists nine retail shops in Massachusetts and five in Connecticut. The retailer is best known for selling upscale clothing and accessories. The Gap, which owns Banana Republic, closed its store at Providence Place two years ago.