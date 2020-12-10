Bancroft on the Bluffs penthouse sells for $2.5M

MIDDLETOWN – A penthouse condominium at Bancroft on the Bluffs has sold for $2.5 million, according to Hogan Associates, which was the listing agency.

The property, at 575 Tuckerman Ave., Unit 7, represents the town’s highest condo sale of the year and Aquidneck Island’s second highest of the year, according to Hogan Associates. Keller Williams represented the buyers.

The penthouse rises over two stories on the southeast corner of the shingle-style mansion, built originally for business executive John Chandler Bancroft. The unit, one of nine in the building, has 270-degree views of the ocean, extending from 2nd Beach to the Newport Cliff Walk.

It has an octagonal turret room that opens to a porch overlooking a Chinese garden and the bluffs below.

The condo is just under 4,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The building is cooled and heated by an energy-efficient geothermal system.

