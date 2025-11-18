Bank of America awards $50K to Rhode Island Community Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. is providing a $50,000 grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank as part of an overall $240,000 in holiday-season grants allocated to hunger-relief organizations throughout New England.

The grants are part of a nationwide five-year, $250 million commitment to address food insecurity and basic needs, with $5 million immediately going to nearly 100 nonprofit organizations across the United States, including the $240,000 allocation for New England nonprofits.

The funds aim to help local food banks distribute pantry staples and fresh produce, expand meal programs and strengthen logistics to reach more households during the winter months, when demand for assistance typically rises.

“Our ongoing commitment to the needs of the local communities where we work and live is foundational to who we are at Bank of America,” said Chief People Officer Sheri Bronstein. “We work closely with food banks, food pantries and other basic needs-focused organizations every day, and this new commitment builds on decades of giving, volunteering and partnership.”

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank serves thousands of residents across the state.

Other recipients across New England include the Greater Boston Food Bank, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Worcester County Food Bank, New Hampshire Food Bank and Maine’s Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.