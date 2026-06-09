Bank of America, FIFA to provide free World Cup tickets for veterans, first responders

PROVIDENCE – Military veterans, active-duty service members and first responders will have access to thousands of free tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches through a new partnership involving Bank of America Corp., FIFA and nonprofit ticketing organization Vet Tix.

The organizations announced June 3 that they will contribute a combined $2.25 million to provide free match tickets to eligible veterans, military personnel, first responders and their families across the United States.

Bank of America, the official bank of FIFA World Cup 2026, is contributing $2 million toward the effort, with Vet Tix providing an additional $250,000.

According to the organizations, 4,547 tickets will be made available through Vet Tix and 1st Tix for matches throughout the tournament, including group-stage contests and the championship match.

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The program will also reserve 250 tickets for U.S. Men’s National Team matches.

Eligible veterans and active-duty military members can register through Vet Tix, while current and retired first responders can apply through 1st Tix. Ticket availability will be announced through the organizations as matches approach.

The announcement has local significance as Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is scheduled to host multiple FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including knockout-round games.

While organizers did not specify how tickets will be distributed among host cities, the program includes matches in all 11 U.S. World Cup host markets.

The initiative is part of broader FIFA World Cup 2026 and America 250 celebrations planned across the country this year.

Bank of America also announced plans to host a fan experience on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the tournament.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.