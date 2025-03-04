Bank of America gifts $1M to Crossroads, Women & Infants Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital and Crossroads Rhode Island are the beneficiaries of $1 million in grants from Bank of America Corp. to improve health and wellness in Rhode Island, and also address the state’s homeless crisis.
The national financial institution says the homeless support nonprofit and Care New England Health System-owned hospital will each receive $500,000 from Bank of America. Crossroads, the bank said, will use the grant to help develop nearly 300 new permanent apartments for homeless adults.
Women & Infants will use its financial gift to help finance construction of a new hospital wing. That new development will provide 20 additional labor and delivery rooms at Women & Infants, Bank of America said.
“We admire the critical work done by our nonprofit community in providing solutions to local challenges, particularly Women & Infants Hospital and Crossroads Rhode Island,” Bank of America Rhode Island President Kevin Tracy said in a statement. “Supporting that work with these anchor grants strengthens our community and demonstrates our commitment to creating a better life for the people of Rhode Island.”
