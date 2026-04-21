Bank of America youth golf program sees surge in sign-ups over Masters weekend

PROVIDENCE – More than 25,000 children signed up for Bank of America Corp.’s youth golf initiative over the Masters weekend from April 11–12, a 160% increase from the same period last year, according to the bank.

The program, called Golf with Us, connects young players ages 6 to 18 with discounted tee times through a partnership with Youth on Course, which provides access to rounds of golf for $5 or less at participating courses.

The sign-ups came during Masters week, when the bank also ran a national marketing campaign tied to highlights from recent tournament play.

Bank of America set a goal of 250,000 total enrollments over two years and is continuing to expand the program through its network of 97 markets across the United States, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

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The initiative also includes scheduled youth golf clinics in 25 markets and expanded benefits such as discounted simulator rentals and access to instructional programming through retail and golf partners.

In Rhode Island, Youth on Course members have access to participating public courses, including Triggs Memorial in Providence, Meadow Brook in Richmond, and North Kingstown Golf Course, as part of a broader network of more than 2,000 courses nationwide.

Ahead of the Masters, professional golfer Rory McIlroy announced a $500,000 donation to Youth on Course, which the organization said will fund approximately 70,000 additional rounds of golf for members.

“Rory’s back-to-back wins show how perseverance and dedication, on the course and in life, can help you reach your goals,” said Brian Moynihan, chair and CEO of Bank of America. “We congratulate Rory on his impressive performance and applaud his willingness to help thousands of young golfers learn the skills and life lessons golf can teach.”

The program, now in its second year, is aimed at expanding access to golf for young players, including those new to the sport, according to the bank.

Since its launch, the Golf with Us program has enrolled 119,244 Youth on Course members, supported 138,920 rounds played, and provided access to 2,314 courses where rounds are available for $5 or less through Youth on Course.

The deadline for kids to enroll in Golf with Us is June 15.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.