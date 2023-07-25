Bank Rhode Island opens 21st location, fourth in Cranston

CRANSTON – Bank Rhode Island on July 19 celebrated the opening of its 21st location statewide, this one a full-service branch at 1340 Oaklawn Ave. in Cranston.

BankRI’s footprint in Cranston also includes locations on Atwood Avenue, Park Avenue and Plainfield Pike.

“Cranston is a community where we have both a strong customer base and an opportunity for growth thanks to the vibrancy of the area and its many businesses,” said William C. Tsonos, CEO and president of BankRI. “At our core, we are driven by a commitment to relationship banking and having a physical presence where you are easily accessible to customers. We are extremely excited to be open on Oaklawn Avenue.”

The opening was marked with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting that was attended by Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins; Franklin J. Paulino, the city’s director of economic development, and diversity and inclusion officer; and Lauren Slocum, CEO and president of the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s always an exciting day when we get to see a business continue to grow its roots and thrive here in Cranston, especially one as reputable and renowned as BankRI,” Hopkins said. “We are proud that BankRI continues to call Cranston home as they open their fourth location in our city to provide a greater physical presence to our community members.”

Leading the new branch is Stacy Levin, who joined BankRI in 2003 and is a Cranston resident. Previously, Levin was manager of BankRI’s East Greenwich branch. She is active in the community, particularly with youth sports and Cranston Western Little League. In 2022, she was appointed president of the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

“Having the opportunity to work in the city where I live and serve my community is something I could not be happier about,” Levin said. “We have a great team that’s eager to help new and existing customers with their financial needs, and who embrace the importance of building relationships based on trust.”