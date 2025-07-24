Bank Rhode Island’s parent posts $22M profit in Q2

BROOKLINE BANCORP Inc., Bank Rhode Island’s parent, posted a $22M profit for the second quarter of 2025, up 35% from $16.3M a year earlier.

BOSTON – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, posted a profit of $22 million for the second quarter of 2025, a 35% year-over-year increase compared to the $16.3 million reported last year. Earnings per diluted share were 25 cents, 7 cents higher than 18 cents per diluted share reported in the

