BOSTON – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, posted a profit of $22 million for the second quarter of 2025, a 35% year-over-year increase compared to the $16.3 million reported last year.
Earnings per diluted share were 25 cents, 7 cents higher than 18 cents per diluted share reported in the second quarter of 2024.
The company reported revenue of $94.7 million for the quarter, and increase of $3.2 million year over year.
Noninterest expenses, which are operating costs unrelated to interest, like salaries, rent and marketing, was $57.7 million for the quarter, a slight 1% decrease year-over-year.
Net interest margin – a key metric that assesses what the company earns on interest charged on loans minus the interest it pays for deposits – was 3.32% for this quarter, up from the 3% reported this time last year.
Total deposits for the quarter stood at $8.96 billion, up 3% from the $8.7 billion reported in the second quarter of 2024.
Brookline’s earnings report did not specifically address the performance of Providence-based Bank Rhode Island. Last year, the financial holding company announced it would be merging with
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., the owner of Berkshire Bank.
The transaction remains on target to close by the end of the second half of 2025, according to Brookline's second quarter earnings report.
The company reported $400,000 in merger-related expenses for the second quarter of 2025.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.