BankFive announces 2024 President’s Scholarship recipients

FALL RIVER – Lylah Thibeault and Luke Coelho are the recipients of the BankFive President’s Scholarship Fund, BankFive and the SouthCoast Community Foundation recently announced.

Thibeault, a Swansea resident and senior at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School studying computer programming, hopes to study at Simmons University, while Coelho, a Westport resident and a senior at Westport High School, will be attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall and studying engineering.

The $1.2 million scholarship fund, which was established in 2022 to honor the memory of past bank CEOs and presidents, provides a four-year scholarship to one or more graduating seniors from Bristol County, Mass., as well as Bristol and Newport counties, while they attend an accredited college or university.

The scholarship is awarded with consideration of either academic achievement or financial need and is renewable each year as long as the student is enrolled full-time and meets eligibility requirements.

“As one of the largest scholarship providers in the region, the SouthCoast Community Foundation has played a crucial role in supporting students in southeastern Massachusetts for nearly three decades,” said SouthCoast Community Foundation CEO and President Melanie Edwards-Tavares. “We are excited to continue our partnership with BankFive as we recognize two deserving students selected from the region’s brightest young people. We continue to be inspired by the next generation of changemakers emerging from the South Coast.”

BankFive said the more than 600 scholarship applications this year was twice as many as were received in 2023.

“Congratulations, Lylah and Luke, on your remarkable achievements. BankFive takes great pride in announcing you as the well-deserved recipients of the 2024 President’s Scholarships,” said BankFive CEO Anne Tangen. “BankFive remains steadfast in its commitment to enriching the communities it serves and fostering educational pathways for its young residents and future generations. There’s no better tribute to our past presidents and CEOs, who were equally devoted to these objectives, than guaranteeing access to a promising tomorrow.”