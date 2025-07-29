BankFive announces new branch manager for Dartmouth, Fairhaven locations

FALL RIVER – Cristina DoBem has been appointed as the new branch manager for Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank’s Dartmouth and Fairhaven locations.

DoBem brings to the bank, which is also known as BankFive, nearly 10 years of experience in the banking industry as a branch manager, having previously worked at Alltrust Credit Union and Santander Bank.

The Dartmouth native holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and is fluent in Portuguese.

“I am honored to step into the role of branch manager for BankFive’s Dartmouth and Fairhaven locations,” DoBem said. “I’m excited to continue BankFive’s long-standing tradition of community-first banking, and I look forward to working alongside an incredible team to help our customers reach their financial goals.”

DoBem’s leadership role at BankFive will include balancing customer service, operations, business development and team management, according to the bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cristina as the new branch manager for our Dartmouth and Fairhaven locations,” said BankFive CEO and President Anne Tangen. “Cristina’s decade of experience managing branch operations and passion for community engagement make her a perfect fit for this role.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.