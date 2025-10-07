BankFive announces new manager for President Ave. branch in Fall River

FALL RIVER – Carla Rollocks has been named the new branch manager of Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank’s President Avenue location, the bank recently announced.

Rollocks, who has more than eight years of experience in the banking industry, previously served as a manager at both Santander Bank and Citizens Bank.

Rollocks is currently pursuing an Associate of Science degree in business administration from Bristol Community College and is fluent in Spanish. She also volunteers at the United Way of Greater New Bedford, according to the bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carla as the new branch manager for our President Avenue location,” said Anne Tangen, CEO and president of Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, which is also known as BankFive. “Strong community connections and experienced leadership are at the heart of BankFive’s mission. With more than eight years of branch management experience and a proven dedication to community involvement, Carla brings exactly the expertise and passion we value in this role.”

Rollocks said she is “grateful for the opportunity to serve as branch manager at BankFive’s President Ave. location.”

“It’s a privilege to carry forward BankFive’s tradition of putting the community first, and I’m eager to collaborate with our talented team to support customers in achieving their financial goals,” she said.

BankFive is a mutual bank with 18 locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.