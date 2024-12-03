BankFive donates $13K to area food banks

FALL RIVER – Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, also known as BankFive, says it will be donating $13,000 to 13 area food pantries ahead of the holiday season as record numbers of people are facing food insecurity.

The Fall River-based bank says an estimated 34% of households in Massachusetts last year reported food insecurity due to the rising cost of groceries, housing and other daily necessities.

The BankFive Foundation is providing funding for the food pantries, including one in Rhode Island. The foundation was established in 2011 in partnership with the SouthCoast Community Foundation to bring about change and help individuals and communities in need by providing financial support through grants to organizations that serve low- and moderate-income households.

BankFive’s internal charitable giving fund provided an additional donation to Saturday Soup Kitchen in Fall River. BankFive’s internal charitable giving fund supports and participates in local events and activities that benefit youth education, health and social services, low- to moderate-income citizens, business and economic development, and arts and culture in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“Every person deserves the right to a full plate and the peace of mind that comes with knowing where their next meal will come from,” said Anne P. Tangen, CEO and president of BankFive. “As the number of Massachusetts’ homes grappling with food insecurity continues to grow, we are proud that the BankFive Foundation can help ensure these vital local organizations are able to meet the increasing demand and continue to work to reduce hunger in southeastern Massachusetts.”

For years, BankFive has dedicated funding to local soup kitchens and food pantries during the holiday season.

“I am deeply grateful for the generosity of our fundholders and community partners like BankFive. Their commitment to giving reflects the heart of what makes our community extraordinary,” said Melanie Edwards-Tavares, CEO of the SouthCoast Community Foundation. “Together, we’re impacting critical issues like food insecurity across the South Coast. Last year, 45% of adults in Bristol County experienced food insecurity, and many families in our region continue to struggle with access to nutritious food. Because of these partnerships, we can play a critical role in meeting the needs of programs that provide healthy meals, build sustainable food resources, and empower families toward greater food security.”

The following organizations received donations of $1,000 each to their food pantries: