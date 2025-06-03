BankFive donates $25K to Veterans Association of Bristol County

FALL RIVER – The Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank recently gave a surprise donation of $25,000 to the Veterans Association of Bristol County at the bank’s third annual Flagpole Ceremony on May 20.

The donation will support the Fall River-based association’s growth in recent years, according to the bank, which is also known as BankFive.

The event, which was hosted ahead of Memorial Day, honored 15 local members from the Veterans Association of Bristol County and the Rhode Island Veterans Home, representing service eras from World War II to the global war on terrorism.

In addition to the surprise donation, the ceremony featured the playing of the national anthem, a moment of silence and the laying of a memorial wreath in honor of all who have served.

- Advertisement -

The donation was made through the BankFive Foundation, the bank’s charitable arm, which was established in January 2011 in partnership with the SouthCoast Community Foundation.

The SouthCoast Community Foundation is designed to bring about positive change and create a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and communities in need, ranging from educational youth programs and community-based organizations to arts and culture.

“At the SouthCoast Community Foundation, our mission is to unite people, organizations and resources to strengthen our communities,” said CEO and President Melanie Edwards-Tavares. “We’re proud to steward the BankFive Foundation Fund and support their commitment to lasting, community-driven impact. This generous gift to the Veterans Association of Bristol County is a powerful example of their values in action.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.