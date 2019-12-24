BankFive Foundation donates $13,000 to local food pantries

FALL RIVER – The charitable arm of BankFive, BankFive Foundation, has donated $13,000 to local food pantries this holiday season, according to a news release.

Donations included a $5,000 contribution to Salvation Army of New Bedford toward new shelving for its food assistance program. Additionally, the following organizations each received $1,000: Sister Rose House Soup Kitchen, MO LIFE, First Baptist Church, One Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Mercy Meals & More, The Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry, and Citizens for Citizens Food Pantry.

BankFive Foundation is a fund of the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts, a public charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

