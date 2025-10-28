BankFive VP appointed to United Way of Greater New Bedford board

FALL RIVER – Andrea Rodrigues, first vice president and director of marketing programs and community relations at Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, has been appointed to United Way of Greater New Bedford board of directors.

Rodrigues brings with her more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience, with a focus on brand strategy and corporate philanthropy, according to the bank, which is also known as BankFive.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrea to our board of directors,” said Michelle N. Hantman, CEO and president of United Way of Greater New Bedford. “From her early days as a loaned executive to her current involvement as a Women United leader, Andrea has been a steadfast champion of United Way. She’s supported countless events and initiatives over the years, both personally and professionally, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her join us in this new leadership capacity.”

At BankFive, Rodrigues oversees marketing efforts aimed at boosting the bank’s profile, expanding community partnerships and aligning outreach with business and civic goals. Her role underscores the bank’s continued commitment to the Greater New Bedford community, the bank said.

- Advertisement -

“I’m honored to join the board of United Way of Greater New Bedford and to contribute to an organization that plays such a vital role in supporting our local community,” Rodrigues said. “At BankFive, we have a long history of investing in initiatives that make a difference locally, and I’m proud to continue that tradition by supporting the important work United Way does every day.”

A longtime volunteer with United Way of Greater New Bedford, Rodrigues has served on the Campaign Cabinet and Women United since first joining the organization in 2009 as a loaned executive – a company employee who is temporarily loaned to the local United Way to assist with its annual fundraising campaign.

Rodrigues has also been active in programs supporting financial literacy, early childhood development and family services across the south coast of Massachusetts.

“Andrea will bring the same passion for community engagement to the United Way board that she brings to BankFive every day,” said bank CEO and President Anne Tangen. “Her ability to connect with people and drive initiatives that make a real difference is essential to BankFive’s mission to support the communities we serve on the south coast.”

Rodrigues is a corporator of the SouthCoast Community Foundation, serving on its Scholarship Committee, and has held past roles on its Grants and Arts & Culture committees. She’s also a former board member of Leadership SouthCoast and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Center for Marketing Research and serves on the steering committee for People Inc.’s Investing Together campaign to fund a new preschool in Fall River.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.