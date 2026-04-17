BankFive’s Medeiros, YMCA’s Coppolino and others honored at PBN’s 2026 C-Suite awards

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THE 2026 HONOREES of Providence Business News' C-Suite Awards program gather during Thursday's ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick. Pictured from left: Bank Five Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial lending Paul Medeiros, Abacus Health Solutions Chief Technology Officer Joseph Wroblewski, Navigant Credit Union Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Banking officer Michael Mattone, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. Chief Impact and Policy Officer Kyle Bennett, Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett, Rhode Island College Foundation Executive Director Eric Shoen, Greater Providence YMCA Chief Financial Officer Marc Coppolino, FM Global Head of Global Technology Enablement Services Kimberly Hayes, Centreville Bank Executive Vice President Jill DeShiro, Brightstar Lottery Senior Vice President of People and Culture Dorothy Costa and Blackstone Valley Tourism Council Director of Events and Community Engagement Laura McNamara. /PBN PHOTO ELIZABETH GRAHAM

WARWICK – When Marc Coppolino started as the chief financial officer at the Greater Providence YMCA, the organization was in need of cleaning up, both financially and literally. Coppolino implemented a number of cost saving and operation streamlining measures to stop the organization from hemorrhaging money, while also improving its ability to carry out its

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