BankFive’s Medeiros, YMCA’s Coppolino and others honored at PBN’s 2026 C-Suite awards

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Medeiros grew the commercial lending team as well as expanded into new markets such Bristol, Warwick and Cape Cod. His ability to create and maintain lasting business relationships exponentially increased BankFive’s commercial portfolio over the course of his time with the company.
Medeiros’ work with commercial clients during the COVID pandemic was also recognized as a factor in those businesses’ recovery, in helping them through the paycheck protection program loan process.
Approximately 170 people attended the event. A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in PBN’s April 24-May 7 print and digital editions.The other 2026 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are: ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY
Kyle Bennett, United Way Rhode Island Inc. chief impact and policy officer
The United Way of Rhode Island Inc. was the partner sponsor and Rhode Island Football Club was the gift sponsor for PBN’s 2026 C-Suite Awards program.Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.