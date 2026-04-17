BankFive’s Medeiros, YMCA’s Coppolino and others honored at PBN’s 2026 C-Suite awards

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WARWICK – When Marc Coppolino started as the chief financial officer at the Greater Providence YMCA, the organization was in need of cleaning up, both financially and literally. Coppolino implemented a number of cost saving and operation streamlining measures to stop the organization from hemorrhaging money, while also improving its ability to carry out its

WARWICK – When Marc Coppolino started as the chief financial officer at the Greater Providence YMCA, the organization was in need of cleaning up, both financially and literally. Coppolino implemented a number of cost saving and operation streamlining measures to stop the organization from hemorrhaging money, while also improving its ability to carry out its mission. "One of the biggest complaints from people was that facilities weren't clean," he said, so new contracts with third-party cleaners had to be negotiated along purging those that had expired. He saved as much as $300,000 in his first 30 days. The financial overhaul is why Coppolino was named the 2026 Rising Star for Providence Business News' annual C-Suite Awards program Thursday along with 12 other honorees at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. Paul Medeiros, executive vice president and director of commercial lending for BankFive, was named the 2026 Career Achiever.

Medeiros grew the commercial lending team as well as expanded into new markets such Bristol, Warwick and Cape Cod. His ability to create and maintain lasting business relationships exponentially increased BankFive’s commercial portfolio over the course of his time with the company.

Medeiros’ work with commercial clients during the COVID pandemic was also recognized as a factor in those businesses’ recovery, in helping them through the paycheck protection program loan process.

Approximately 170 people attended the event. A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in PBN’s April 24-May 7 print and digital editions.

Greg Cornett , Rhode Island Energy president

, Rhode Island Energy president Kimberly Hayes, FM head of global technologies and enablement services

Michael Mattone , Navigant Credit Union senior vice president and chief retail banking and experience officer

, Navigant Credit Union senior vice president and chief retail banking and experience officer Jill DeShiro, Centreville Bank executive vice president and chief financial and chief operating officer

Joseph Wroblewski, Abacus Health Solutions LLC. chief technology officer and managing partner

Laura McNamara, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council director of events and community engagement

Blackstone Valley Tourism Council director of events and community engagement Paul Fontaine , Providence College chief information officer and senior associate vice president

, Providence College chief information officer and senior associate vice president Paula Fleming, Better Business Bureau, Eastern New England chief marketing officer and chief spokesperson

Better Business Bureau, Eastern New England chief marketing officer and chief spokesperson Eric Shoen, Rhode Island College Foundation executive director

Rhode Island College Foundation executive director Kyle Bennett, United Way Rhode Island Inc. chief impact and policy officer

Dorothy Costa, Brightstar Lottery senior vice president of people and culture

The other 2026 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are:

The United Way of Rhode Island Inc. was the partner sponsor and Rhode Island Football Club was the gift sponsor for PBN’s 2026 C-Suite Awards program.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.