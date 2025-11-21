BankNewport awarded for worksite health programs

is vice president and human resources manager for BankNewport, which was recently recognized with an Exemplary Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. The award was given at an event that celebrated local businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to improving Rhode Islanders’ overall health through innovative wellness programs. BankNewport was lauded for creating programs, including the Vitality Wellness Program, that encourage employee health and well-being in a meaningful way.Receiving the Exemplary Worksite Health Award affirms BankNewport’s belief that when employees are healthy in body, mind and spirit, the entire community benefits. The recognition reflects the dedication of BankNewport’s team to fostering a workplace where wellness is accessible, encouraged and celebrated. Through initiatives like walking clubs, wellness challenges and acts of support, employees have achieved meaningful health outcomes while building stronger connections. The award validates BankNewport’s ongoing investment in creating a culture where employees have the resources and encouragement they need to thrive, both personally and professionally.As a growing workplace, BankNewport recognized the importance of ensuring that employees are strong both physically and mentally. Supporting wellness enables the organization to achieve business goals while also empowering employees to achieve their own health goals.BankNewport’s Vitality Wellness Program is designed to educate, support and empower employees to improve and maintain optimal overall health through healthy lifestyle choices, regardless of medical plan enrollment. The program includes year-round activities such as Wellness Week, employee clubs and on-site resources like the Wellness Center, with access to a Peloton bike, treadmills and strength-training equipment. Success stories include employees who reversed chronic health risks, lost significant weight, and improved energy and confidence. Participation continues to rise, with increases in club engagement, Wellness Center visits and EAP [Employee Assistance Program] utilization. These results demonstrate that BankNewport’s investment in wellness enhances individual well-being while fostering a more connected, motivated and productive workforce.In the next year, BankNewport will continue to expand resources that make wellness both accessible and engaging. The bank plans to upgrade its on-site Wellness Center with some new equipment, add more group fitness classes and trainers, and continue to provide cash reimbursement for wellness-related items.