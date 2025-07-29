BankNewport awards $10K grant to help fourth graders learn sailing

NEWPORT – The BankNewport Charitable Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Sail Newport to support this year’s fourth grade science and sailing program.

The initiative, aimed at providing hands-on learning experiences, has become a regular part of marine education for local youths. Organizers say the program helps students build skills on the water while learning about the coastal environment.

“There’s something really special about watching Newport’s kids light up when they’re out on the water – many for the very first time,” said BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy. “Sail Newport’s commitment to access, education and hands-on learning leaves a lasting impression. We’re proud to support a program that not only connects students to the natural beauty of our coastline but also builds confidence, curiosity and a lifelong love of learning.”

The 16-week program, launched in 2017, is held at Sail Newport’s Sailing Center, located at Fort Adams State Park.

Every week, the students and their teachers spend structured time learning about Narragansett Bay, its ecology, weather and history while receiving sailing instruction on the water.

Sail Newport provides all equipment, staffing, facilities, transportation and snacks at no cost to students or families, according to the foundation.

The program also reinforces state science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, curriculum standards and is designed to be inclusive, allowing all students to take part, including those with social, emotional, physical, or developmental challenges.

In 2024–2025, 126 fourth graders participated in the program, more than 70% of whom qualified for free or reduced lunch, according to the foundation.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.