BankNewport awards $20K to nonprofit aiming to support students through soccer

NEWPORT – BankNewport has provided $20,000 in funding support this year to Project GOAL, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring academic achievement and personal growth through soccer, along with collaborative, experiential learning opportunities for underserved youths in Rhode Island, the bank announced.

Bank CEO and President Jack Murphy recently joined Project GOAL, or Greater Opportunity for Athletes to Learn, co-founders Darius Shirzadi and Peter Whealton for a visit to Moses Brown School in Providence, where Project GOAL youths were participating in their summer academic and soccer programming sessions, according to a news release.

“BankNewport takes great pride in its commitment to champion education programs that impact [youths] throughout our communities,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve had a long partnership with Project GOAL, a program focused on student accountability and responsibility as they work toward academic goals with rewards of soccer training, gameplay, and teamwork. It’s exciting to see how our funding has helped positively impact and expand this important program.”

Project GOAL has been recognized as one of only six programs in North America as a FIFA Foundation grant program recipient for positive social impact through soccer, offering free academic tutoring, mentoring and soccer training to middle and high school students from diverse backgrounds, according to the release. FIFA stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or the International Federation of Association Football. Project GOAL aims to improve academic performance, increase school attendance and promote social awareness and community belonging, the bank said.

Project GOAL’s mission is to facilitate the development of New England’s underserved inner-city youths through after-school tutoring, health education and soccer-related programs, according to the release. Since its inception in 2004, the nonprofit has served over 2,000 students, with more than 90% of its participants graduating from high school and over 90% pursuing higher education or entering the workforce.