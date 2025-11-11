BankNewport awards $50K grant to Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

NEWPORT – The BankNewport Charitable Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation to support its new Center for Cancer Survivorship & Wellbeing at Blackstone Valley Place in Lincoln.

The center, which was established in 2004, is the only facility of its kind in the region, providing emotional, physical and psychological support for patients, survivors and caregivers, according to BankNewport. It also offers services beyond medical treatment, including financial guidance, mental health support, social reintegration and family resources.

“The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation plays a vital role in supporting Rhode Islanders through and beyond their cancer journeys,” said BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy. “We are honored to help create a space that fosters resilience, connection and long-term wellness for survivors and their families.”

The BankNewport Community Room, which will be named in recognition of the gift, will host support groups, wellness programs, educational workshops and therapeutic activities for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.

- Advertisement -

“Community partnerships like ours with BankNewport remind us that no one is ever alone in their cancer journey. Their ongoing commitment to our mission helps ensure that local cancer survivors, thrivers and families have access to the resources they need to heal and rebuild,” said Maria Gemma Corcelli, executive director of the foundation. “The new Center for Survivorship is the next step in making sure everyone – regardless of circumstance – has access to quality survivorship care, free of barriers and filled with hope, wellness and connection.”

BankNewport’s gift now makes the bank a member of the center’s Founders’ Circle, a group of major supporters of the facility.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.