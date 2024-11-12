BankNewport campaign collects 1,000 items for R.I.’s ‘hygiene bank’

NEWPORT – BankNewport’s “Kind Heart Fresh Start” campaign to benefit the nonprofit Amenity Aid, Rhode Island’s only hygiene bank, resulted in the collection of more than 1,000 essential hygiene products for Rhode Islanders in need, the bank says.

In September, BankNewport customers and members of the public were asked to donate new, unopened full-size and travel-size shampoo, conditioner and deodorant at any of BankNewport’s 19 branch locations.

“The success of this campaign exemplifies the incredibly generous spirit of Rhode Islanders and their desire to help their neighbors in need,” said Jack Murphy, BankNewport CEO and president. “I am so proud of our bank’s commitment to serving our community and grateful to our customers and the public for their support.”

Since 2016, BankNewport’s “Kind Heart” campaigns have resulted in the donation of thousands of items, including socks, bedding and personal care items to community organizations that support underserved populations throughout Rhode Island.

“We are amazed by the success of this campaign and so grateful to have the support of local organizations like BankNewport, who understand the need to end hygiene insecurity in Rhode Island,” said Mary Abraham Karalis, development and communications manager at Amenity Aid. “We believe that hygiene is essential, not optional. Having the support of our community means Rhode Islanders can shower with soap and brush their teeth with toothbrushes and toothpaste. It is a great, unmet need that we are proud to fill.”