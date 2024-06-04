BankNewport Charitable Foundation awards $396K to 41 groups in R.I.

NEWPORT – The BankNewport Charitable Foundation has awarded $396,000 in grants to more than 40 organizations throughout Rhode Island to support work in the areas of basic human needs and food insecurity, education and workforce training, healthy lives, and arts and culture.

“Since our founding more than 200 years ago, BankNewport has been committed to supporting Rhode Island,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport. “It’s a true honor and privilege to extend grants to those organizations that are doing the incredible work of providing resources and care for those most in need.”

Among the recipients, the bank’s foundation also recommended a $100,000 grant to support the Newport County YMCA Childcare Renovation and Expansion Project in Middletown to meet an increased need for safe, quality child care that will positively impact generations of families on Aquidneck Island.

Recipients of the spring grants are: