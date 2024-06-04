BankNewport Charitable Foundation awards $396K to 41 groups in R.I.

NEWPORT – The BankNewport Charitable Foundation has awarded $396,000 in grants to more than 40 organizations throughout Rhode Island to support work in the areas of basic human needs and food insecurity, education and workforce training, healthy lives, and arts and culture.
“Since our founding more than 200 years ago, BankNewport has been committed to supporting Rhode Island,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport. “It’s a true honor and privilege to extend grants to those organizations that are doing the incredible work of providing resources and care for those most in need.”
Among the recipients, the bank’s foundation also recommended a $100,000 grant to support the Newport County YMCA Childcare Renovation and Expansion Project in Middletown to meet an increased need for safe, quality child care that will positively impact generations of families on Aquidneck Island.
Recipients of the spring grants are:
- Back to School Celebration for an annual backpack and school supply distribution at 12 community sites.
- Beautiful Day to purchase equipment for a refugee job-training program.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island for its Family Empowerment and Investment Fund.
- Bike Newport to expand equitable bike access, safety education and community programming.
- Central Falls Children’s Foundation for the city of Central Falls Education Strategy Initiative.
- College Visions to expand college access and success programs, including its Woonsocket schools partnership and Black and Latino Male Fellowship.
- DESIGNxRI for its Newport County Design Catalyst program supporting micro-design businesses.
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County for safe home, transitional and permanent housing for women and children.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for hunger relief and wellness programs for Newport County.
- East Bay Food Pantry for hunger relief for East Bay residents.
- East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard for the Stock the Shelves and Freezer program.
- FAB Newport for a summer program and food security for under-resourced youths.
- Farm Fresh Rhode Island for Bonus Buck grocery match for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program users.
- Federal Hill House Early Learning Center for resources.
- FirstWorks for expanded arts education in Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence.
- Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation for the SheRose multifaceted Patient and Survivor Engagement Program.
- Hope & Main for expansion of the Nourish Our Neighbors emergency meal program.
- International Yacht Restoration School for a need-based scholarship fund.
- Looking Upwards Aquidneck Island Day Camp for children in Newport County.
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island for its home-delivered meal program.
- Newport Art Museum to support its Free for All Saturday Community Arts Programming.
- Newport Contemporary Ballet, Dancing Through Boundaries comprehensive in-school and after-school programs at Pell Elementary School in Newport.
- Newport Hospital Foundation Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit.
- Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry to support a second food distribution day to meet increased demand.
- ONE Neighborhood Builders for predevelopment costs associated with The Avenue, a 39-unit affordable housing/mixed-use development on Providence’s Federal Hill.
- Potter League for Animals for the Community Navigator Program.
- Project Goal for a coeducational after-school initiative for youths to receive academic enrichment while building a foundation of social responsibility, teamwork and collaboration in the classroom and on the field through the reward of soccer training.
- Project Weber/RENEW for harm reduction and recovery services.
- Providence Public Library for the Technology Career Pathway workforce programming.
- Rhode Island Slave History Medallions to support the Newport Black History Walking Tour and medallion installation.
- Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education for mentoring and wraparound support for children in Providence County.
- San Miguel School of Providence for a student sponsorship program for families in Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket.
- South County Health Foundation to support men’s health aquablation therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia.
- Southern Rhode Island Volunteers for the Independent Aging Support Program.
- St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Joseph Conference in Newport for emergency financial assistance for individuals and families facing crisis.
- Stadium Theatre Foundation for the “Imagination Series” schooltime theater performances.
- Star Kids Scholarship Program for an education program for disadvantaged children and youths through scholarships and wraparound supports.
- The Children’s Workshop for its Central Falls sensory room for the diverse needs of students.
- The Learning Community for its Exploratorium STEAM after-school and summer programming for students from Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence.
- Tides Family Services for its Hardship Fund for families to access food, utility and rent assistance.
- Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for its Maternal Child Health Program.