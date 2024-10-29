BankNewport extends funding for Learning Community’s Exploratorium

NEWPORT – BankNewport representatives recently joined students and teachers at The Learning Community’s Exploratorium, an after-school and summer program that provides science, technology, engineering, arts and math – or STEAM – education to students in Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence.

The bank said the program aims to restore pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels of STEAM engagement and continues to bridge the opportunity gap for socioeconomically challenged students. BankNewport provided a $7,500 grant in support of the program this year.

The Exploratorium focuses on helping students improve academic performance, develop social-emotional skills and explore STEAM-related subjects through engaging clubs and activities. This year, The Learning Community has emphasized student choice, offering options such as theater, robotics and debate to encourage greater participation. By aligning with the school-year curriculum and receiving direct feedback from students, the program ensures its offerings remain relevant and impactful.

“At BankNewport, we take great pride in our commitment to champion education programs that positively impact [youths], and our partnership with The Learning Community exemplifies that commitment,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport. “Programs like the Exploratorium inspire young learners and equip them with incredibly important STEAM skills that are essential for their future.”

The Learning Community, a K-8 public charter school, serves approximately 585 students, 90% of whom come from low-income families, with 96% identifying as children of color. The Exploratorium, a key component of The Learning Community’s educational model, offers diverse subjects such as robotics, marine biology and engineering, aligning with daytime learning and fostering a passion for STEAM among students.