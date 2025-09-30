BankNewport kicks off ‘Kind Souls, Full Bowls’ food drive to support R.I. veterans

NEWPORT – BankNewport announced a statewide food drive to support veterans through the nonprofit Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, collecting shelf-stable donations at all 19 branches through Oct. 17.

The “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” campaign is asking the public to donate unopened boxes or bags of pasta, rice, cereal and oatmeal to help stock the nonprofit’s pantry.

“We are proud to continue our long tradition of community giving with this year’s ‘Kind Souls, Full Bowls’ campaign,” said BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy. “Operation Stand Down Rhode Island plays an invaluable role in supporting the men and women who have served our country, and we are honored to support their mission by helping to provide meals and comfort to veterans in need.”

Since 2016, BankNewport’s seasonal “Kind Heart” and “Kind Souls” initiatives have resulted in the donation of thousands of essential items, including clothing and bedding, hygiene products and food to community organizations that serve Rhode Islanders facing hardship, the bank said.

- Advertisement -

“Veterans across Rhode Island continue to face food insecurity, and this campaign directly addresses that challenge,” said Timothy Ruel, chief of veteran outreach at Operation Stand Down Rhode Island. “With the support of BankNewport and its customers, we can ensure that local veterans and their families have access to nourishing meals and the comfort of knowing their community stands with them.”

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families in Rhode Island by providing housing, employment assistance, basic needs support and legal services.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.