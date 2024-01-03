BankNewport Names Cheryl Bonvegna as Vice President, Small Business Lending Underwriter

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Cheryl Bonvegna has been named vice president, small business lending underwriter of the Credit Administration department. In this new position, Bonvegna will be responsible for the underwriting flow of small business loans for the Bank’s Small Business Lending Program.

Bonvegna possesses over twenty-five years of banking experience, with the prior ten years focused on small business and SBA lending in the Rhode Island and Massachusetts marketplace.

She resides with her family in Swansea, Massachusetts.