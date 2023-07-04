BankNewport names new SVP for community relations, charitable giving

NEWPORT – BankNewport has elevated Kathleen A. Charbonneau to the position of senior vice president. As director of community relations and charitable giving, Charbonneau also will oversee the bank’s public relations efforts and the BankNewport Charitable Foundation.

“We are so thrilled to announce Kathy’s promotion,” John F. “Jack” Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport, said in a statement. “For more than 20 years, she has dedicated herself to the Bank’s mission to supporting Rhode Island and the local communities in which we do business. She has gone above and beyond in her role, fostering both long-standing relationships and establishing new ones with organizations that serve the underserved populations around the state.”

Charbonneau has more than three decades of experience in program development and implementation, communications, nonprofit relationship building, and community engagement.

An active civic and business leader, Charbonneau is a member of the board of directors of East Bay Community Action Program, where she serves on its executive and finance committees. She is also a member of the board of directors for Grantmakers Council of Rhode Island and the Community College of Rhode Island Alumni Association Assembly, where she was inducted into the college’s Society of the Knights in 2016.

