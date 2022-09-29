BankNewport Names Ryan Camara to Vice President, Human Resources Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Ryan Camara has been named vice president, human resources manager, responsible for talent acquisition, as well as employee relations and benefits. Prior to his new position, Camara was recruitment and HRIS manager for the bank.

Camara is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where he also earned an MBA with a focus on Organizational Leadership, and he holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources accreditation.

He resides in Westport, MA.