BankNewport provides $25K grant for El Centro community center in Central Falls

NEWPORT – BankNewport has contributed a $25,000 grant toward the establishment of El Centro, a planned multipurpose, full-service community center in Central Falls designed to address the city’s escalating behavioral health needs, the bank announced Monday.

“When I established our city’s first Office of Constituent Services and Health, it became overwhelmingly clear our neighbors need not only more health and housing services but need a central place to receive trusted support and resources right in our community,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said in a statement. “El Centro will more easily connect families to the services and support they need, from mental health services, to food and housing, to youth services, to domestic violence resources and beyond. I’m thrilled to see this vision coming to life. We’re grateful to BankNewport for its generous contribution towards making our proposed plan a reality.”

El Centro will offer a range of amenities and services, as well as feature flexible spaces such as a senior center, fitness facilities, a community hall with a kitchen, dedicated teen areas, meeting rooms and classrooms.

“This initiative is a testament to Mayor Rivera’s commitment to fostering a stronger, more resilient community in Central Falls,” BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy said in a statement. “El Centro’s multifaceted approach aligns with the pressing needs that Central Falls residents face, especially in light of the challenges brought on by the stress of the last few years. BankNewport is proud to support such a vital and worthy cause.”

