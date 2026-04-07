BankNewport teams up with Green PayTech to streamline merchant payments

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently announced a new partnership with Green PayTech, providing business customers with upgraded merchant services across Rhode Island and beyond.

The collaboration gives businesses access to payment processing tools designed for in-person, online and mobile transactions, aimed at streamlining operations, supporting cash flow and enhancing customer experience.

BankNewport has long offered merchant services to help local companies accept payments securely and efficiently.

The new partnership expands the bank’s merchant services with Green PayTech’s platform, offering advanced point-of-sale systems, contactless and online payment options, transparent pricing and local support.

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John Sweeney, vice president and director of cash management at BankNewport, said the collaboration strengthens the bank’s ability to deliver secure, innovative and cost-effective payment solutions to business clients.

“Supporting local businesses is at the heart of what we do,” Sweeney added.

The updated offering is available immediately to BankNewport business clients.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.