BankRI awards $100,725 to 40 Rhode Island nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded $100,725 in charitable grants to 40 nonprofits throughout the state to support community programs that provide basic needs assistance, education to youths, workforce development, summer camp scholarships, and health and wellness services, the bank announced.

Among the recipients was Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, which received $2,500 to purchase food for the food pantry at its Veteran Service Center headquarters in Johnston. The pantry is open monthly to Rhode Island veterans in need and their families, the bank said, while also serving as a “vital resource” for social workers at the Providence VA Medical Center who pick up food and toiletries to deliver to veterans who are unable to leave their homes.

The pantry is serving 25% more veterans than it did last year, averaging nearly 20 veteran household visits per week, many of which are seeking assistance for the first time, according to the bank.

“We’ve created an environment where veterans can access multiple layers of assistance, and food is the most basic need that we all share. It can be extremely difficult to feed your family on a fixed income or when you’re unable to work due to challenges from having served your country,” Erik Wallin, executive director of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, said in a statement. “Our pantry offers an extra ‘hand up’ for veterans and support like BankRI’s is critical. While the image of a veteran most people have is an older individual wearing a VFW hat, mine is of those who pull up to our center with a car seat in their vehicle and an eviction notice in their hand.”

BankRI CEO and President William Tsonos said nonprofits rely heavily on philanthropic support to deliver their programs and services.

“Rhode Island’s nonprofits are the backbone of our communities, and their mission driven work makes a significant impact in the lives of our families, friends, and neighbors every day,” Tsonos said in a statement. “Helping to fund that work is a priority for BankRI.”

Other organizations awarded a BankRI grant include: