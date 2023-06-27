BankRI grants $77,200 to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently announced it has awarded $77,200 in grants to 28 local nonprofits.
The money will support initiatives focused on youth education and extracurricular activities, human services, the environment and housing.
Among the recipients, Save The Bay Inc. received a grant to support its Explore the Bay STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, program at Thompson Middle and Pell Elementary schools in Newport.
Cranston League for Cranston’s Future was awarded a grant to support its Youth Sports Grants program, which covers the cost of participation for children who otherwise may not be able to afford to play.
“Helping our community and directly supporting organizations doing important work is who we are as a local bank,” said William C. Tsonos, BankRI’s CEO and president. “Rhode Islanders turn to our trusted nonprofits for services they provide, and it is vital they have the resources they need to deliver their programs.”
Other recipients of funding included:
- Aldersbridge Communities
- Beacon Charter School
- Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence
- Button Hole Golf
- Capital Good Fund
- Children’s Friend
- City of Cranston
- City of Pawtucket
- Community Boating Center
- Community Care Alliance
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- General Federation of Women’s Clubs – Women’s Club of South County
- Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
- HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care
- Newport Hospital
- Norman Bird Sanctuary
- Pawtucket Foundation
- Rhode Island College Foundation
- Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation
- Rhode Island PBS Foundation
- Rhode Island Write On Sports
- Star Kids Scholarship Program
- The Learning Community
- Thundermist Health Center
- Warwick Symphony Orchestra
BankRI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp Inc.
