BankRI grants $77,200 to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently announced it has awarded $77,200 in grants to 28 local nonprofits.

The money will support initiatives focused on youth education and extracurricular activities, human services, the environment and housing.

Among the recipients, Save The Bay Inc. received a grant to support its Explore the Bay STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, program at Thompson Middle and Pell Elementary schools in Newport.

Cranston League for Cranston’s Future was awarded a grant to support its Youth Sports Grants program, which covers the cost of participation for children who otherwise may not be able to afford to play.

“Helping our community and directly supporting organizations doing important work is who we are as a local bank,” said William C. Tsonos, BankRI’s CEO and president. “Rhode Islanders turn to our trusted nonprofits for services they provide, and it is vital they have the resources they need to deliver their programs.”

Other recipients of funding included:

Aldersbridge Communities

Beacon Charter School

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

Button Hole Golf

Capital Good Fund

Children’s Friend

City of Cranston

City of Pawtucket

Community Boating Center

Community Care Alliance

Crossroads Rhode Island

General Federation of Women’s Clubs – Women’s Club of South County

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care

Newport Hospital

Norman Bird Sanctuary

Pawtucket Foundation

Rhode Island College Foundation

Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation

Rhode Island PBS Foundation

Rhode Island Write On Sports

Star Kids Scholarship Program

The Learning Community

Thundermist Health Center

Warwick Symphony Orchestra

BankRI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp Inc.