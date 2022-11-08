BankRI launches 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently launched its annual holiday gift giving program to help local children in need.

The 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program seeks community gift donations, which will be distributed to children served by nonprofit partners.

Donors can contribute by visiting any of the 20 bank branches to select an ornament off the display tree, each of which features a name, age and gift wish for a child in need. Gifts should be returned unwrapped to the branches.

Donors can also call their local branch for ornament information and to schedule a curbside drop-off of a gift.

The program continues through mid-December.

Recipients of this year’s gift donations include children served by the following nonprofits:

Adoption Rhode Island

AIDS Care Ocean State

Angel in Action RI

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick (all three branches)

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Connecting for Children & Families

Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island

East Bay Community Action Program

House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Jonnycake Center for Hope

Kingstown Crossings

Lucy’s Hearth

Providence Housing Authority

SSTARbirth

Town of Lincoln holiday basket program

Tri-County Community Action Agency

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.