BankRI launches 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently launched its annual holiday gift giving program to help local children in need.
The 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program seeks community gift donations, which will be distributed to children served by nonprofit partners.
Donors can contribute by visiting any of the 20 bank branches to select an ornament off the display tree, each of which features a name, age and gift wish for a child in need. Gifts should be returned unwrapped to the branches.
Donors can also call their local branch for ornament information and to schedule a curbside drop-off of a gift.
The program continues through mid-December.
Recipients of this year’s gift donations include children served by the following nonprofits:
- Adoption Rhode Island
- AIDS Care Ocean State
- Angel in Action RI
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick (all three branches)
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Connecting for Children & Families
- Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island
- East Bay Community Action Program
- House of Hope Community Development Corp.
- Jonnycake Center for Hope
- Kingstown Crossings
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Providence Housing Authority
- SSTARbirth
- Town of Lincoln holiday basket program
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
